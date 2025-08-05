Apple finally launched something AI – but it’s not what you think

Last year, at WWDC 2024, Apple made a lot of noise about Siri finally getting a brain as part of Apple Intelligence. The smart assistant was due to get Personal Context capabilities to better understand you, your life, and your device. But, much to my disappointment, these features have been delayed until 2026. In the meantime, Apple is launching a different AI-powered tool.

You’ll find this feature in the Apple Support app, of all places. There’s a new AI-powered chatbot coming soon, with the ability to answer any product related queries you may have.

First spotted by MacRumors, the new AI tool is quietly tucked inside the Apple Support app. It’s available to answer questions about why your iPad won’t update or where the Bluetooth settings have gone. It’s called the Support Assistant, and it’s currently being tested with a small group of iPhone users who’ve found a new Chat button in the bottom navigation bar.

Once tapped, this AI-powered assistant pops up with a splash screen that tells you how to use it. The screen makes it clear that there’s no human interaction involved. It’ll then happily help you troubleshoot problems, explain how your device works, and generally do the job of someone at the Genius Bar. Minus the lanyard and questionable small talk.

But you won’t be able to grill it about when the next MacBook Pro is arriving or whether it can fix your router. It’s been trained with a very tight leash. The AI only deals with Apple support topics. Anything outside that bubble and you’re out of luck. It’s unclear if Apple is using one of its own AI models, or if it’s piggybacking off a partner, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. To cover bases against any fumbles, Apple makes it clear that the feature is still “experimental” and “may make mistakes.”

That’s not exactly confidence-inspiring, but at least there’s an option to bump the conversation to a human if the bot goes off the rails. I think that’s the most important aspect, as you’re not forced to talk to AI. Rather, you can pick to do so before attempting to contact the support team for faster help.

There’s no word on how long this preview will stick around, or when everyone else will get a go. Right now, it’s just a limited rollout to select iPhone users through the Apple Support app.