Are some of Google’s new Pixel devices set to be delayed?

The next devices to launch from this year’s upcoming phones is the Google Pixel 10 lineup. A launch event is scheduled for 20 August.

It looks very much like we’re getting four Pixel models this time around; the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Yes, we’re nearing the stage where a foldable option may be coming to your favourite smartphone ranges rather than being a separate product shown off at a separate date as Samsung do.

But we might not get all the Pixel 10 models at the same time. A new report from WinFuture [in German] puts forward the suggestion that Google is experiencing “supply chain problems” that could push back the release of three new products.

This includes the most premium of the new devices, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It also says that the same will apply for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, giving the very precise launch date of 9 October 2025 for their debut in stores.

If that’s true, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will most likely have a more standard release date, perhaps on 28/29 August. And it would also be rather ironic considering Google just poked fun at Apple for the AI-infused version of Siri being AWOL – it was announced over a year ago.

One thing’s for sure, this year’s Pixel models aren’t going to look a whole lot different from their predecessors, as per a 23 July leak spotted by Android Authority.

As has been the case in recent years, Google seemingly decided to short-circuit leakers by showing off the phones, via an official teaser from the Google Play Store. The Pixel 10 Pro, for example, looks almost identical to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro. It has the same shape, same camera bar and same triple-lens setup.