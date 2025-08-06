What is Howdy? The new $3 per month streaming service

There’s a new face in the streaming crowd, and it’s showing up with a smile and no ads. Meet Howdy, a brand-new subscription streaming service from Roku. For just $2.99 a month, you get a no-interruptions pass to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including some big-name hits. So what’s the catch? Apparently, there isn’t one.

Here’s everything you need to know about Roku’s new ultra-affordable streaming service.

What is Howdy?

Howdy is a subscription video-on-demand service created by Roku, the same company behind the Roku Channel and the Roku TV platform. Unlike many free options that come with ads or premium platforms that charge upwards of $10 a month, Howdy hits the sweet spot: low cost, no ads, lots of familiar content.

It’s not trying to replace Netflix or Max. Instead, it aims to complement them, offering an easy, low-commitment way to stream favourites without digging through an avalanche of options or getting hit with mid-show commercials.

When does Howdy launch?

Howdy launched yesterday, August 5, 2025, across the U.S. Initially, it’ll be exclusive to Roku devices, but support for more platforms, including mobile, is on the way.

To mark the occasion, Roku is taking over digital billboards in Times Square through the end of the month. So if you’re in New York, expect a big “howdy” from above.

How much does Howdy cost?

Here’s the kicker: $2.99 per month. That’s not a trial rate, it’s the full price. No ads. No contracts. Cancel anytime. It’s deliberately priced to feel like a no-brainer, cheaper than a takeaway coffee, with none of the commitment.

What content is on Howdy?

Howdy launches with around 10,000 hours of TV and films, thanks to partnerships with Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise, plus a few Roku Originals. Think blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road, feel-good favourites like The Blind Side, cult hits like Kids in the Hall, and classic TV like Weeds.

Genres range from rom-coms and medical dramas to ‘90s sitcoms and comfort rewatches – the kind of stuff you can relax to after work without needing a flowchart to follow the plot.

What devices are compatible with Howdy?

Right now, Howdy is available exclusively on Roku devices, including Roku TVs and streaming sticks. Support for mobile apps and other platforms is coming soon, though no firm timeline has been given yet.

In short: if you already use Roku, you’re good to go. If not, you might be waiting a little while longer.

