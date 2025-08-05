Samsung Smart TVs are getting a free AI update perfect for TV fans

Samsung has just rolled out a major free update to its 2025 smart TVs – and it’s powered by AI. The centrepiece is a more conversational and context-aware version of Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, designed to make your TV feel more like a helpful companion than a passive screen.

That means no more digging through menus or reaching for your phone. With the new Bixby, you can just ask. Questions like “Who’s that actor?” or “Recommend some rainy day playlists” now bring up instant results on-screen, whether you’re watching live TV, cable or Samsung TV Plus.

It understands follow-up questions, too, so you can have a more natural back-and-forth without having to repeat yourself.

This update also boosts Samsung’s ‘Click to Search’ feature, letting you tap into extra info about what’s on-screen – or even stuff that’s not. Want a pasta recipe or suggestions for chef-themed films? Just ask. Bixby pulls in relevant results using generative AI, without interrupting what you’re watching.

It’s not just about TV, though. Thanks to integration with Samsung SmartThings, you can control smart home devices straight from your screen. Say “Turn off the oven” or “Set the air con to 25 degrees” and it’s done – no separate hub required.

Importantly, Samsung says the smarter Bixby runs locally and respects your privacy. No voice data is stored on servers or your TV, and everything’s protected by Samsung Knox security.

The smarter Bixby update is available now on 2025 Samsung TVs, including Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame and QLED models, starting in South Korea before rolling out globally.

And there’s more on the way. A revamped version of Vision AI is coming in October, with support through Samsung’s generous 7-year Tizen OS upgrade programme.

