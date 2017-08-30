An inclination for the wet stuff isn't the only thing separating the Gear Sport from the Gear S3, of course. It's cheaper, for one thing. How much, we don't know yet, but expect it to come in slightly more than the Gear Fit2 fitness band when it arrives later in the year.

It undercuts the S3 because it ditches LTE, meaning you'll need to pair it to a phone to get connected and sync your workouts. On-board memory, Bluetooth streaming and offline Spotify playback mean you won't need your phone on you while you work up a sweat, though.

The circular AMOLED screen is slightly smaller this time around, too, at 1.2in versus the Gear S3's 1.3in. It's a small difference, but one I noticed on my wrist: the Gear Sport looks a lot less imposing, even though it's still a fairly big watch. The whole thing is slimmer, though, so you should slip it out from under a shirt cuff without any complaints.

Samsung's Tizen OS hasn't really changed that much for 2017, although there are now a few pre-installed partner apps from the likes of Under Armour, including MyFitnessPal, Endomondo and UA Record. You still spin the dial to switch between screens and watch faces, and the icon-based layout is still as easy to use as ever. Android Wear eat your heart out.