Vive star: how to build a Vive Pro-ready gaming PC

Ever bought a video game only to find that your PC isn’t strong enough to handle it? Well imagine that devastation tenfold, as your PC crumples at the hands of the £799 Vive Pro. That’s a lot of dollar down the drain.

It’s not such a farfetched concept either – very few people own a computer with the muscle to cope with HTC’s latest VR headset. Assume you’ll be fine since your PC has the ‘VR ready’ badge? Think again.

To power the Pro’s 3K AMOLED displays, Vive has upped the recommended tech specs of a computer, so you can no longer rely on searching for that 'VR ready' tag.

So how powerful does your PC need to be to handle HTC’s Vive Pro? Luckily, we're here to take you through the recommended specs and setup, so you’ll be able to build your own monster machine and jump into the world of virtual reality.

Here are the eight main things you need...