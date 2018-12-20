The twelve apps of Christmas: the best festive apps for iPhone and Android

Christmas Day is the most relaxing 24 hours of the year. No guests to entertain. No cooking to worry about. No arguments over board games or temper tantrums for little (and big) ones who didn’t get what they wanted.

No, hang on - we’re thinking of a quiet Sunday in March. Christmas Day is horrific. Absolutely terrible.

Still, these apps might help you cope a little better with the constant stress and disappointment. Happy Christmas!