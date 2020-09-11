Time flies: what to expect from Apple’s 15 September event

The rumour mill claims Apple Watch Series 6 is about to make a play for your wrist. Given the title of this Apple event – Time flies – that’s no shock. Feature rumours are thin on the ground, mind, bar a blood oxygen sensor.

Stuff says: The Apple Watch Series 5 is excellent, but in a COVID world we won’t say no if a blood oxygen sensor joins watchOS 7’s new hand-washing smarts. A longer-lasting battery would be good, too, for sleep tracking, and we still yearn for an always-on display.

Likelihood: Short of Apple’s marketing team having gone bonkers, you can clock this one up as a cert.