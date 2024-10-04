The best early UK Prime Day deals for your weekend shopping

Amazon is once again doing something called Prime Big Deal Days next week. It’s taking place on the 8th and 9th October, so expect plenty of great deals on both Amazon US and Amazon UK over those days.

But next week is too far away! Especially with the weekend giving you ample time to do some online shopping. And to also check pricing history to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

So while you’ve got the time to shop, here’s my top pick of the best early Prime Day deals for your weekend.

Amazon Echo Pop – down to £20

On Amazon UK, you can get the Echo Pop from Amazon UK for £20, down from the usual price of £45. That’s a tasty 56%/£25 sale on this top Alexa speaker.

It’s in terms of smart functionality where Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Pop really shines. The device works with a spectacular range of services and smart home products, too. So you can ask it to do everything from check the football scores, play your favourite songs on Spotify or dim the lights of a Philips Hue system. It’s a fully-featured smart home helper.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Right now, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice remote is down to £16.99 on Amazon UK. That’s a huge 62% off the regular price of £45.

The Fire TV Stick is the best pick for those who only need HD streaming. While it’s similar to the Lite, it’s got the bonus of TV control functionality, allowing you to adjust volume and power directly from the remote. If your TV isn’t 4K-capable, this stick is the perfect middle ground—it keeps things high-quality for HD, with Dolby Atmos audio support thrown in, making it a step up from the Lite, without going all the way to 4K.

Blink Mini

Amazon’s sub-brand Blink offers more affordable smart home security cameras. The cheapest of the bunch is the Blink Mini, and now, it’s down to £15.99 on Amazon UK. That’s 36% off the regular price of £25.

This affordable plug-in camera offers a high-definition live view of your home, and will allow you to chat with whoever’s in the house – including your adorable pets – in real-time. It also supports local or cloud video storage via the Blink Sync Module or Blink cloud subscription plan, and can be paired with an Alexa-enabled device. Talk about bells and whistles.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell

The newest Ring Battery Video Doorbell can be snapped up for £60 on Amazon UK – that’s 40% off the usual £100 asking price.

For your cash, you’re getting a batter-powered doorbell that can stream 1440p footage from your doorstep to any device with the app installed. You can also receive alerts when motion is detected and talk directly to doorstep callers. Plus, this version gives you Head-To-Toe View, which gives you a wider look at what’s happening. And because it’s powered by a rechargeable battery, it’s simple to install – although you’ll need a monthly Ring Protect subscription to make the most of its features.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Amazon’s newest Fire HD 8 tablet only launched today, but it’s already on offer for Prime Day. Rather than the retail price of £100, it’s 50% off at £50 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB version.

Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are some of the most affordable options around. The refreshed Fire HD 8 range promises to be faster, with 50% more RAM. Apparently, this means a better experience when you’re streaming, gaming, or doing whatever it is you do with Prime Video, Audible, or Kindle. Amazon also decided to bump up the rear camera to a 5MP shooter. Battery life has been given a boost too, with up to 13 hours of juice.

Amazon 4K Fire TV 4-series 43-inch

If you’re looking for a cheap new 4K TV, Amazon’s Fire TV range is a great pick. And the 4-series model is almost half off when you buy the 43-inch model. It’s down to £229.99 instead of the retail price of £429.99 – a saving of 47%.

The Amazon Fire TV 4 Series is a 4K LCD TV which supports HDR 10 and HLG HDR, as well as Dolby Digital Plus audio. It comes with Fire TV baked in, which means you can open apps, games and streaming services without needing to plug in an extra dongle. Of course, the 4 Series TV also has Alexa smarts and there’s an Alexa voice remote included, as with all Fire TVs.

LG G4 OLED TV

Among the stars of the early Prime Day deals is the LG OLED Evo G4 65-inch. It’s been reduced from an RRP of £3099 to a tasty £2,199 – a saving of 29%. At that price, the TV certainly isn’t cheap, but it is a lot less than usual for LG’s cream of the crop.

The outgoing G3 was one of Stuff’s top tellies in 2023. There’s also a bigger gap between the G-series and C-series this year; the G4 is rocking LG’s latest a11 AI Processor 4K image processing chip. With features like AI Picture Pro and a Brightness Booster Max, this TV is designed to bring the stadium atmosphere right into your living room. If you’re watching sports, it’ll make sure that every game looks as thrilling as if you were there in the stands.heap, but it is a lot less than usual for LG’s cream of the crop.

Meta Quest 3

Looking to dip your toe into VR? Meta’s Quest 3 headset is one of the most mainstream options, offering one of the best experiences for a decent price. And right now, the price is even better for the higher storage version. The 512GB version is usually priced at £620, but is down to £469 on Amazon UK – a 24% offer making it cheaper than the 128GB model’s retail price of £480.

It offers the best virtual experience ever…or words to that effect. It aims to be an all-in-one games console, laptop and community building tool. And the headset mostly achieves those lofty aims. Images are crisper than ever. A greatly improved passthrough feature brings with it an array of mixed reality apps and experiences. It’s harder, better, faster, stronger.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds. While still new, they’re down from £219 to £169 on Amazon UK – a deal saving you 23% during Prime Big Deals Day.

A slick new semi-transparent charging case and in-line LED lighting for the Pro variant also make them the most distinctive-looking. The flagship Galaxy Buds3 Pro stick with dual drivers, though both are larger than the ones found in the outgoing Galaxy Buds2 Pro. You get a 10.5mm dynamic driver and 6.1mm planar tweeter, powered by dual amplifiers – a first for the Galaxy Buds range. They promise a higher 40kHz maximum frequency and 24-bit/96Hz high quality streaming from Galaxy smartphones using Samsung’s SSC UHQ codec. If you’re using one of the firm’s phones, you can also expect clearer voice calls, courtesy of wider Bluetooth bandwidth.

A brushed metal-effect finish and angular stems make the Buds Pro3 stand out even before you turn on the blade lighting, which can indicate power and Bluetooth pairing, or be left on permanently. With a Galaxy phone in your pocket, the firm says the buds can handle real-time translation in multiple languages.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel

If you’re looking for a smart security camera with all the bells and whistles (and no subscription price), Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a top pick. And it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon UK thanks to this Prime Big Deal Days deal. It’s down to £160 from the regular price of £220. Plus, you can take an extra 10% off with promo code: 9QFB5GOJ.

It’s armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light. The camera is more energy-efficient, saving up to 2W/h when in night mode. It also boosts battery life by a solid 30% compared to its infrared peers. Connectivity woes are a thing of the past with the Argus 4 Pro’s Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6.