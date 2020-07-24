Terrace culture: the best patio kit for socially distant summer parties

Never before has the humble summer party seemed like such a treat. After months spent separated from friends and family, sunburn and burnt sausages seem like the perfect way to spend a Saturday.

Gearing up for a get-together? Whether you’re hosting a pool party, screening the cricket or firing up the barbie, we’ve got the kit you need for the ultimate summer gathering.

Forget beer gardens or picnics in the park: from smart lights to beer coolers to Bluetooth speakers, these patio accessories will transform your terrace into the spot of choice for socially distant shindigs. Even if it’s drizzling.