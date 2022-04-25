Stuff

Welcome to Stuff’s fitness week in association with Philips Sound

A week of fitness-focused articles is coming your way

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham

We’ve got a week of fitness-orientated articles for you in association with Philips Sound. There’s never been an easier time to get fit – no longer is it all about getting a gym membership. Now you can use an app or buy a tracker and go for a run – all while listening to audio thanks to superb water and sweatproof fitness headphones.

This week we’ll bring you everything from smartwatches that monitor blood oxygen levels and stress to affordable but excellent activity bands. We’ve covered the latest home gym machines and oddball workout kit, bikes, e-bikes and exercise bikes, smart training shoes and more, all with the intention of keeping you motivated and active for the months ahead. And it’s all coming your way…

