Stuff Meets: Amy Corbett

When we're designing, we always want to make sure there’s something for everyone.

Every kid and every adult should be able to see something they can relate to or see reflected in the sets. But when we’re testing, we do see that girls and boys in younger age groups do gravitate towards certain play patterns and experiences, and we do take that into account, but we’d never want to prescribe specific sets that children should be playing with. Age groups tend to have preferences for different things, and diverge in certain areas, and in others all genders behave in the same way, and sometimes they surprise us and go in other directions than what we expect.

Every single product goes through the hands of children

It's so they can try it out and then tell us what we could be doing better. Pre-Covid we’d have a group of kids come into the office to try things out, and this gives us a bit of a sense check, to see if we’re going in the right direction and if anything is too challenging. Then a few times a year, we travel to several of our bigger markets and run research projects driven by an impartial company to get raw data. We do even more testing when we’re working on something new, like when we were working on Dots as a concept, we were doing a lot of research to understand what we had to do to move into the art and crafts space.

The simplicity of Lego means it's still popular a century later

You can have a pile of bricks in front of you, you don’t need instructions, it’s very intuitive and that resonates with people. It’s so accessible, but then you can also make incredible creations and master it. There’s also something in the fact we’re constantly reinventing it, thinking about how we reach more people and what do we need to compete with other toy makers to remain relevant, fun and surprising.

We try to stay one step ahead

Digital will be something we will have in focus. We recently launched Lego Vidiyo that lets you make a music video using AR and that’s a really interesting space to be in, so we want to keep doing that. I feel like Lego Masters is going to really take off too, a new platform for fans to show us what they think is awesome and engaging in a new way and hopefully we’ll keep seeing that expand and grow. The pandemic has shown that people still want hands-on kits with instructions, so there’s always a place for that relaxed nostalgic creative play.