We knew it was coming, but we didn’t know it would be this cool. Fans of Bond and plastic bricks will be chuffed to learn that Lego today unveiled its 1,290-piece replica of the Aston Martin DB5, made famous by Shhhir Shhhean Connery in 1964’s Goldfinger. As remarkably intricate as you’d expect, the Lego tribute to 007’s famous silver birch Aston mimics the original’s curvaceous exterior, complete with wire-wheel rim inserts and a straight-6 engine under the bonnet. But it wouldn’t be a Bond car without gadgets. Hidden front-mounted machine guns are activated by triggers inside the vehicle, tyre-slashing blades pop out from the wheels, and the license plates rotate. Best of all, though, is the working ejector seat. Obviously. Pick up the £129.99 Lego Creator Expert Aston Martin DB5 kit from August 1.