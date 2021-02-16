But is it any good? Mostly, yes. Our (almost) seven-year-old co-reviewer lit up when shooting videos and prodding madly at the buttons, and spent happy times customising her band and rearranging BeatBits on her BeatBox, in order to have access to her favourite effects. The app is fun and safe – every video shared to the feed is moderated; anonymity (no people; no recognisable street names) is a requirement.

The biggest stumbles are technical – load times can be long and we had issues positioning the AR environment. Too often, figures would appear microscopic unless we moved the stage to another surface and back to where we wanted it. The giant-sized band option was mostly unusable. In wanting to reduce complexity and avoid a commonplace tap-to-place/pinch-to-resize model, Lego instead made things awkward.

Still, these are simple fixes and the experience as a whole is focused and breezy – along with being in vogue, given society’s obsession with pop stars and social feeds. But even when that aspect of Vidiyo fades, the minifigs are strong enough to stand out in and enliven any Lego town.