The Stuff interview: Apple explains why the new iPad Mini is the do-anything iPad

Apple’s smallest iPad has long crammed plenty of power into a tiny form factor, suggesting it’s for far more than reading the odd book. But how much more? Stuff spoke to Apple to discover the thinking behind the company’s tiniest tablet – and uncover the many interesting uses of the iPad Mini.

“iPad Mini occupies a special place in the product line, because it’s the most portable iPad,” begins Tom Boger, Apple VP, Mac & iPad Product Marketing. But beyond this defining feature, the new iPad Mini is more like an iPad Air Mini with its all-screen design and USB-C port. And in some ways, it goes further with specs that better those of its bigger brother: 5G; the A15 chip; a Centre Stage-supporting front camera.

This, says Tom, showcases how Apple’s approach differs from the competition’s. Despite the iPad Mini being the size of an A5 notepad, Apple does not see this as the space to “de-feature a product, compromise it and bring it in at the lowest cost”. Instead, Apple “takes the complete opposite approach, giving customers the full iPad experience in its most portable form”.