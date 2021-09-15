Apple iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini (2019): what's the difference?

It’s easy to dismiss tablet cameras as superfluous extras, but they can come in handy for quick snaps, scanning documents or for interacting with augmented reality apps. And the front-facing lens will always be useful for video calls, especially in an era of Zoom domination.

Apple knows this, which is why the cameras on the iPad Mini 6 have been boosted substantially. The iPad Mini (2019) featured sensors that were simply average: the 8MP main camera was adequate at best, while the front-facing 7MP FaceTime camera was just fine. For the iPad Mini 6, both resolutions are ramped up to 12MP.

Facing the user is a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It can shoot 1080p footage at a smooth 60fps and, perhaps more importantly, its 122-degree field of view is better placed to frame video calls – especially when paired with Apple’s Centre Stage smarts, which intelligently detect faces and zoom to keep them in the frame (similar to the effect deployed on Facebook’s Portal devices).

Round the back, the upgraded 12MP wide-angle rear snapper no longer sits flush with the case, sticking out ever so slightly from the otherwise flat panel. The trade-off? A larger f/1.8 aperture, which should enhance low-light performance and offer greater depth of field flexibility – especially when recording 4K footage at up to 60fps. Plus a new image signal processor promises to deliver improved detail through Smart HDR.

The iPad Mini 6 won’t (and probably shouldn’t) replace the camera kit on your smartphone, but it represents a serious step up from the shooting hardware on the 2019 model.