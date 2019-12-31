Stuff of the Decade: The 15 biggest tech trends

There's something fleeting about the word 'trend' which suggests something temporary that might pass, like fidget spinners, moustaches and saying 'YOLO' - and we're nothing short of delighted that their popularity is swiftly diminishing.

However, we'd guess the majority of the items in this list are here to stay. Imagine being at the mercy of an entertainment schedule to watch the next episode of Watchmen? We perish the thought. And then there's electric vehicles with decent range and the ability to block out the outside world and escape to sonic nirvana, wearables have gone mainstream, and folk are deepening their relationships with Alexa, Google, Cortana and Co.

The last 10 years in tech may have raised some fears, but on the whole, there's never been a more exciting time to be a geek.

Words: Esat Dedezade, Chris Kerr and Natalya Paul