Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Apple iPhone 8: Which is best?

Sony has a couple of new flagships releasing right about now – the new base Xperia XZ2 model and the smaller Xperia XZ2 Compact. And despite being the smaller and less robust of the two, we were actually more excited by the XZ2 Compact when they were announced.

In a field full of ever-expanding screen and device sizes, it's a smaller phone with some serious perks, packing a 5in, extra-tall 18:9 display along with top-of-the-line tech. In other words, it can hang with the other, larger Android flagships debuting this spring, but it's not quite as huge in the hand. Plus, it's cheaper.

Of course, if you're looking for a smaller, flagship-level smartphone, it's hard to ignore Apple's iPhone 8. While not as glitzy and glossy as the wallet-destroying iPhone X, it remains an incredibly capable handset – and even those with smaller hands shouldn't struggle with it.

Looking for a smaller phone that still packs a punch? Here's how the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Apple iPhone 8 compare, and our verdict on which we'd pick if it were our money on the line.