Sony Xperia 1 vs Huawei P30 Pro: Which is best?

On the hunt for an enormous, super-premium Android phone right now? You've got plenty of options, and the Huawei P30 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 are two of the best.

Of course, Huawei's phones currently have a big question mark around them given Google's severe cutoff from the Android ecosystem. But on its own merits, the P30 Pro is brilliant, thanks to its amazing 10x camera zoom capabilities, top-notch design, and plenty of power onboard.

Sony's new Xperia 1 is a different kind of handset, delivering a taller-than-average 4K screen while packing similarly high-end innards – well, except for the camera. On the whole, though, which of these two Android phones is most deserving of your time and money? Here's what we think, now that we've reviewed the Xperia 1.