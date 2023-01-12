Sony WH-1000XM4 vs WH-1000XM5: should you upgrade?

Design: Fortune favours the fold

Design-wise, little changed between the M4s and M3s. The M4 favoured the same aesthetics as the M3 to the extent that they were damn near indistinguishable at a glance. A combination of premium matte-look plastic and soft padding, they were minimalist by design yet oh-so comfortable.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right? Not for the M5s, which aren’t quite redesigned, but reimagined. They’re much smoother in design than the predecessor pair, and wearing them for long stints won’t come with headphone fatigue. The M5s don’t fold either, and instead sit flatly in a case. Is that a design feature worthy of the extra dough? We’re not totally convinced.

The recycled plastic material used in the earcups is nice to the touch (the same are used in the new Sony LinkBuds and LinkBuds S), and the comfort factor in the M5 gives them a big plus. The on/off button and ANC control are on the left earcup, which we’re not too in favour of. It’s quite easy to mistakenly press the wrong button, but that’s only a small nag.

Features: Hands-free clarity

When it came to M3 vs M4, the features were where the biggest differences lied. The M4s came with what Sony calls ‘Precise Voice Pickup Technology’, which performs advanced audio signal processing to more effectively isolate your voice on a call. ‘Speak-to-Chat’ was also a new feature in the M4s, which is a software-enabled feature that detects your voice and simultaneously pauses music and allows ambient sound to pass through. In translation, that means you can have a conversation without removing the headphones.

Do the M5s improve on the M4s? Remarkably, yes. There’s greater clarity than in previous generations, with sound reproduction being beautifully precise. Noise cancelling remains a stand out, with Sony working on the noise-cancelling tech at higher frequencies compared to previous incarnations. No longer do you have to prompt the headphones to optimise your noise-cancelling, either. Now, the Sony Headphones app auto-detects your environment (Adaptive Sound Control). It’s a neat feature, but not a deal breaker.