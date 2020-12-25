So you just got a... Sony PlayStation 5

Once you’ve unboxed the PS5, marvelled at its, er, distinctive design, and hopefully worked out where exactly it’s going to live, you’ll need to attach it to the included stand. It’s a minor hassle, but doesn’t take long - you only really have to worry about a single screw - and Sony has designed the stand to allow for both vertical and horizontal positioning on your media unit. Once you’ve done that, it’s time to turn the console on.

If you’re coming from an original PS4, you’ll notice that the PS5 comes with a slightly different-looking HDMI cable than before. That’s because it’s an Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable, which facilitates the 4K at up to 120Hz gaming the next-gen console-makers have done a lot of shouting about.

But while your PS5 can carry 120 frames per second, that doesn’t necessarily mean your TV can keep up. For the very best next-gen experience, your 4K HDR TV needs to support HDMI 2.1, and unless you’ve bought it very recently, chances are it doesn’t. We’ve put together a far more detailed guide to TVs and the new generation of consoles here, but the good news is that the old HDMI 2.0 standard is perfectly capable of supporting an HDMI 2.1 cable and 4K up to 60fps, which is still a huge step up on what console gamers are used to. Plus, with so few games supporting 120Hz at launch, we’re still not sure how that’ll affect resolution going forward.

Once you’ve connected the HDMI 2.1 cable to both your PS5 and TV and plugged the console into a power source, you can turn the PS5 on with the DualSense controller. Be sure to first connect the pad to the console with the included USB cable, as this is required for the initial setup.

Follow the on-boarding steps displayed on your TV’s display or set up your machine using the PlayStation smartphone app. Either way, you’ll quickly be able to link the PS5 with your PSN ID and dig into the settings to make sure your TV is outputting at its maximum potential. It’s worth getting acquainted with the HDR sliders in particular, as you’ll be reminded about HDR performance on the majority of games you boot up going forward.

If you’re a PS4 owner, you’ll probably want to know how to get your existing library onto your PS5. There are multiple ways of doing this, each of them relatively simple. Those who have been using an external HDD with their PS4 or PS4 Pro have the quickest and easiest job. Simply unplug it from the outgoing console and into your PS5. You’ll be able to play your old games straight from the hard drive, while also preserving precious space on the PS5’s SSD.

If you don’t have an external drive and want to take games from your PS4’s hard drive, there’s an option in system settings to transfer them over Wi-Fi or a wired connection. You’ll need both consoles connected to the internet and turned on (plus some time to spare) but then it’s just a case of selecting the games you want carried over.

Otherwise, you’re able to view all the games you own in your PlayStation library and download the ones you want straight to the PS5. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber you have access to cloud saves, which you’ll be able to transfer for each game by heading to”Saved Data and Game/App Settings”. Most of the PS4’s library is backwards-compatible on PS5, and if you’re running them off the SSD many will benefit from faster loading times and improved framerates.

The last thing you’ll want to do before you start playing games is familiarise yourself with the new UI. The PS5 retains the PS4’s minimalist approach to navigating the operating system, but there are some useful additions. Games and other media (streaming apps etc) are now split into two tabs, so you can easily access what you want, while artwork for games fills the whole screen when highlighted - a nice touch. We also like how PS5 and PS4 games can be filtered in your game library so you can quickly find what you want to play.