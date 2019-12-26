So you just got an… Oculus Quest

Right out of the box, you'll want to do a couple of quick things: attach the lanyards to the Oculus Touch controllers, to avoid flinging them at a TV, window, or cat during usage, and also insert the glasses spacer if you'll be wearing specs while playing. It adds just a smidge of extra space to make that a comfortable experience.

Grab the USB-C cable and power brick and plug the Oculus Quest into a wall outlet to charge the headset itself. The Touch controllers each use an AA battery, so be sure to pop one of those in each as well. Once the charging indicator on the headset is green, it's fully charged. You'll typically get two to three hours' usage from a full charge, so it's worth filling it up completely if you plan to play for a while.

Download the Oculus app for iOS or Android and follow the steps to pair it to your headset. The app is the easiest way to download games and apps and manage your library, although you can do all of that from within the headset once you're all set up.

Once you're all paired, strap on the headset and get familiar with the feel of the Quest and the Touch controllers. When playing in a new space for the first time, you'll need to set up your play area using the Oculus Guardian software. It's really neat: you'll essentially trace an outline of your area using the Touch controllers, and the headset will understand where you are in the room and what kind of space you have to work with. When you get close to a wall or obstacle, the Quest will let you know to back off. Smart.