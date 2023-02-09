1) Get set up

Unless you’re working with a Lite edition, the Nintendo Switch has a few more bits and pieces to play with than your average console. Luckily, Nintendo’s been doing the handheld thing for decades, so it’s all super user-friendly to assemble.

Your Switch should come with a battery partly charged, but it’s worth fully fuelling before you play. Plug the bundled power adapter into a spare socket, then connect the other end to the USB-C port on the bottom of the Switch (right below the screen).

Ready to start the setup process? Slide the Joy-Con controllers into place on either side of the display and listen for the satisfying click. Then hold the power button on top of the console to kick off. From here, it’s all very straightforward: on-screen prompts will walk you through setting the date and time, connecting to Wi-Fi and configuring your Nintendo account.

Big screen setup Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED ship with cradles which allow you to play games in 1080p on your telly. Prefer to look at a bigger screen? One of the earliest options in the setup process will ask you whether you’d like to connect to a TV. You can do this right away by hooking up the dock via HDMI, removing the Joy-Cons and dropping in your Switch – or skip to set it up later. If you’re configuring an OLED edition, the Dock features an ethernet port for a wired LAN connection (handy if your Wi-Fi signal is patchy in the living room).

2) Get connected

The next step is to connect your new Switch to your Nintendo account. Don’t have one? You’ll need one: it’s what lots of key stuff like bought games, save data and other info is linked to. If this is your first Switch, the setup will ask you to fill out your details and create an account. You can add additional users down the line, if you’re generous enough to share your Switch.

Upgrading from an existing Switch? You can wirelessly transfer your user data from your previous console to the new one. The process will vary depending on whether you’re planning to keep the old console. If so, you can copy the info across and run them side-by-side as primary and secondary; if not, you can transfer the lot and reset the outgoing machine.

Alternatively, you can sign in to your Nintendo account to download games and save data. By default, your new Switch will be deemed secondary (or ‘non-primary’, in Nintendo parlance). If you want to play digitally purchased games offline on your new Switch (or share them with other users), you’ll need to make it the primary console through your eShop account settings – which only takes a second.

Hit the web Eager to get online? A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will set you back £18 per year, or £35 for Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack. Luckily, membership also unlocks a stack of classic NES and Game Boy titles (updated for online play), plus cloud backups of your game saves. The pricier tier also unlocks Game Boy Advance and N64 titles. The online service is optional, but you’ll need it to enjoy online play in games like Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – although Fortnite is still free-to-play online.