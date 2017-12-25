So you just got a… Microsoft Xbox One X

If you've already set up a previous Xbox One, a PlayStation 4, or any other console from the past several years, then all the physical setup shouldn't be too difficult. It's just about putting the right cords into the right places.

Once you've figured out where to place it – either horizontally or vertically, with the latter option requiring a stand (says Microsoft) – then find the power cable and connect that to both the console and a wall outlet. After that, connect the HDMI cable from your console to the television.

But wait! You'll want to be a bit choosy on that step. Assuming you're plugging into a 4K TV, some televisions have specific HDMI 2.0 ports that support higher frame rates at 4K resolution, and you'll definitely want to plug it into one of those. If you can't tell the difference, snoop around the back of your TV, find the manual, or search around online. This is critical.

If you're plugging into a sound system, then you'll also need to connect an optical cable from the console to your receiver. And you can connect an Ethernet cable from your router for hardwired internet, although the Xbox One X also handles Wi-Fi. One more option: you can also plug your cable or satellite TV set-top box into the Xbox One X by plugging it into the HDMI IN port on the Xbox One X. That lets you use the console's guide features on your TV.

All that's left is popping some batteries in the controller and getting on to digital setup.

You'll choose your language and region, display preferences (make sure you enable HDR if your TV supports it), and internet connection details, and almost certainly need to undergo a system update. That last bit might take a while, so consider grabbing a fresh cup of mulled wine… or reading the rest of this article in the meantime. Both, ideally.