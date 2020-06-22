Seven things you need to know about watchOS 7

Sleep tracking, a reminder you’re washing your hands, and a rave button in workouts – features in watchOS 7 for the Apple Watch are an eclectic bunch. Watch face sharing, language translation and cycle directions added to Maps are also coming to Apple’s wearable – and the world’s most popular watch – plus privacy takes centre stage.

“We’re energised by the positive impact Apple Watch is having on our customers and are excited to deliver meaningful new tools that support their health, fitness, and wellness,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, during its WWDC keynote. Let's hope so, Jeff.

The operating system update should land some time in September. In the meantime here's the rub.