Samsung Galaxy Watch vs Apple Watch Series 3: the weigh-in

Samsung's smartwatches keep getting better and better, and the Galaxy Watch might be the best yet.

It looks a fair bit like the last couple Gear S models and keeps the rotating bezel, but now it has significantly boosted the battery life in the process. Add in sleek styling and optional 4G connectivity, and it's a smartwatch that could come for the crown.

That crown currently sits atop the head of the Apple Watch Series 3, of course – although we're expecting a Series 4 any day now – and Apple's class-leading device still has some key edges when it comes to a fully-featured, everyday device and fitness tracker.

Can Samsung's Galaxy Watch really dethrone the current Apple Watch? Here's what we think based on the Galaxy Watch's specs.