Apple Watch Series 4 preview: Everything we know so far

The Apple Watch hasn't changed dramatically since its 2015 debut, but myriad tweaks and improvements have kept it current... and it's selling more and more units each year.

But the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 could introduce the first obvious changes to the core hardware itself, if rumours prove true. Details have started to build up ahead of a potential launch later in 2018, and the Series 4 might be the revision that gets original Apple Watch buyers to finally splurge on an upgrade.

Eager to slap a new smartwatch on your wrist? Here's what we've heard so far.