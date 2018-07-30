Samsung Galaxy Watch preview: Everything we know so far

Samsung has another smartwatch up its sleeve. But this is no ordinary smartwatch. This is the first to be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch – in other words, it’ll be part of the same ‘Galaxy’ stable as the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones that have been so successful.

This suggests Samsung is cooking up something special, elevating the device to something more than a mere successor to the Gear S3. But what exactly does it have in store? We’ve scoured the web for rumours, leaks, hearsay, conjecture and everything in-between. We think it’s safe to say you won’t be disappointed.