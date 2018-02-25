Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: What's the difference?

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S7 mostly followed the approach of the Galaxy S6, the upcoming Galaxy S9 is much like last year's Galaxy S8: there are no huge surprises.

That Apple-like "tick-tock" pattern of alternating handsets might suck some of the excitement out of the "tock" edition, but the Galaxy S9 brings a few significant new perks to the table. It's a revision that improves upon the brilliant Galaxy S8, even if it looks much the same.

Following the official Galaxy S9 announcement at MWC 2018 this week, here's a look at what sets the new handset apart from the last one – and an early take on whether you should consider upgrading if you're wielding last year's Galaxy S.