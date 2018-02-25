Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: What's the difference?

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S7 mostly followed the approach of the Galaxy S6, the upcoming Galaxy S9 is much like last year's Galaxy S8: there are no huge surprises.
That Apple-like "tick-tock" pattern of alternating handsets might suck some of the excitement out of the "tock" edition, but the Galaxy S9 brings a few significant new perks to the table. It's a revision that improves upon the brilliant Galaxy S8, even if it looks much the same.
Following the official Galaxy S9 announcement at MWC 2018 this week, here's a look at what sets the new handset apart from the last one – and an early take on whether you should consider upgrading if you're wielding last year's Galaxy S.
Design: Almost identical
There's almost no difference here: the Galaxy S9 looks damn near identical to the Galaxy S8 from the front. Of course, that's not a bad thing at all, since the S8's screen-centric design is a minimal, curvy dazzler, and it's still our favourite phone in the world right now.
That's mostly true from the back, as well, but the design does get one very key upgrade: the fingerprint sensor has been moved to below the back camera module, instead of next to it. Our frustrating fumblings on last year's phone should be a lot less common with this new placement. In fact, it was the only real design flaw on the S8.
Screen: Same as before
From what we can tell, the Galaxy S9 hasn't made any significant strides with its screen – which, again, is not a bad thing at all. The Quad HD (1440p) Super AMOLED displays on last year's phone return, at 5.8in on the standard Galaxy S9 and 6.2in on the Galaxy S9 Plus.
As before, they're extra tall at an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which means you have a lot of screen real estate to play with for things like games, apps, media, and more. Samsung didn't need to make any big changes here because the Galaxy S8 already had the best of the best when it came to smartphone screens.
Camera: Key adjustments
Here's the most obvious difference between the handsets: the Galaxy S9 Plus adds a second 12-megapixel back sensor, whereas the Galaxy S8 Plus had just the one. Meanwhile, both this year's standard model and last year's stick with just one.
That brings the Galaxy S9 Plus up to par with a lot of the Android handsets we've seen over the last year. The main sensor on both also widens the aperture to f/1.5 (from f/1.7), which is the best we've seen in the smartphone space to date, and that'll let in more light for even better photos. The secondary sensor on the S9 Plus, meanwhile, comes in at f/2.4.
But there's a surprising trick up the sleeve of the main sensor on both S9 phones: adjustable aperture, which automatically switches between f/1.5 and f/2.4 stops depending on your lighting conditions. That can bring in better exposure, along with more detail and contrast, and could possibly make the Galaxy S9 the phone of choice (over the Pixel 2) for smartphone camera aficionados.
Performance: Bit of a boost
It's an incremental upgrade here again, as the Galaxy S9 promises to pack in Samsung's own Exynos 9810 chip in the UK and other parts of the world, and the Snapdragon 845 chip in North America. Benchmark tests suggest greater single-core and multi-core performance from the Exynos, so not all handsets will be equally-equipped – but you'll see an increase in raw horsepower compared to the previous version in all regions.
Like the Galaxy S8, the standard Galaxy S9 packs in 4GB RAM – but you'll see a bump up to 6GB RAM with the Galaxy S9 Plus this time around. It's another way that Samsung is making the Plus-sized model a bit more appealing beyond a smidge more size.
Battery and perks: Small upgrades
Samsung is sticking with what worked well the last time around: the Galaxy S9 will keep the same 3,000mAh battery pack as before, which provided strong all-day life on the Galaxy S8, while the Galaxy S9 Plus keeps the same Plus-sized tally of 3,500mAh. And both offer wireless charging as before, of course.
Samsung's intriguing DeX Station will return with a new look and added functionality for the Galaxy S9, too. As before, it'll let you connect your smartphone to an external display to use it like a desktop PC, but this version seems a lot smarter.
Now, you'll lay your phone flat in this revised dock, which means you can use the touchscreen as a laptop trackpad, as well as a touch keyboard. That saves the hassle of needing to bring your own keyboard and mouse, although we're sure you can still do that to get the complete PC-like experience if you please.
The Galaxy S9 keeps the headphone port of the Galaxy S8, so that's sure to be a relief. And there is one aural upgrade: stereo AKG speakers for extra bump in your tunes. Nice.
Meanwhile, Gear VR headset support returns again, this time with a little more power from the newer processor to power virtual reality apps and games.
Initial verdict: A modest revision
Glancing at both the handset itself and the spec sheet, there aren't any dramatic surprises with the Galaxy S9: it's a largely incremental upgrade, but we can't argue with more power, smarter design, and a more useful DeX Station.
Most importantly, the variable aperture on both S9 models and the secondary sensor on the S9 Plus could help Samsung reestablish itself as the smartphone-shooting leader after being usurped by Google's Pixel phones and some other contenders.
Our gut instinct says that you probably don't need to upgrade to either model if you already have a Galaxy S8 or a Galaxy S8 Plus. But if you're rocking an older phone or you've just been eyeing the Galaxy S8 for a while, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus seem to pack enough enhancements to make either worth the pickup in a few short weeks.