Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Google Pixel XL: Which is best?

The Google Pixel XL, like the non-XL version, has a very iPhone 6 family look at it on first glance – albeit it’s somehow far less desirable than Apple’s flagship.

The wide bezels, copious bits of plastic and generally uninspired styling of this phone wouldn’t be such a disaster if this was an affordably-priced Nexus device, but given that you’ll have to part with at least £719 for this phone (£819 if you opt for the 128GB version)… well, let’s just say it doesn’t quite walk the premium walk. At least it’s splash-proof, we suppose.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ has no such problems. Metal and glass blend seamlessly into one another with clean lines and smooth curves, suggesting that not only has Samsung nailed style, it’s also made something that’ll feel nice in your mitt. Truly, it's the most beautiful phone we've ever put our eyes on.

There’s also IP68 certification, which means you can dunk this phone in the washing up bowl for up to 30 minutes without any ill effects. We don’t know why you’d want to, but you can. That counts for something, surely.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus