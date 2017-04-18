Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: Which is best?

If you're buying an Apple phone today, you really ought to go with the Plus-sized model.

The iPhone 7 Plus is undoubtedly Apple's best handset to date: a super-big, super-fast smartphone with great components in nearly every respect – including that snazzy dual-camera array on the back – and the smooth and streamlined iOS 10 running the show. If you've set your heart on an iPhone, it's worth the extra splurge to get the Plus over the standard iPhone 7.

But in the world of large phones it now has some serious new competition. Samsung's Galaxy S8+ releases this week, and it has quickly vaulted to the top of our list of the best smartphones available today, sharing a spot with the standard Galaxy S8. The regular version is already a very big handset, but the Plus adds another 0.4in to the screen while keeping the sizzling design. It's a mighty device.

Still, both of these big phones occupy a space in our Top 3 right now, and both are pretty brilliant all around. But which big phone deserves to weigh down your trouser pocket in 2017? Here's how they compare, now that we've fully reviewed both.