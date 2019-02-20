Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S9+: What's the difference?

The Galaxy S10 line is here, and as rampant (and largely correct) leaks suggested, it's a major upgrade to Samsung's premium flagship approach.

Gone is most of the bezel thanks to a punch-hole camera cutout in the display, and elsewhere the S10 phones have been boosted with newer and additional tech to help Samsung compete against increasing threats from Huawei, Apple, and others.

The Galaxy S10+ is the biggest and most impressive of the bunch, but how much different is it really from last year's strong Galaxy S9+? And should you really consider an upgrade if you already have the S9+? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S10+.