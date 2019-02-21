Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10E: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S10, and this time around, there are three different models – which makes your decision even tougher.

All three phones pack the same kind of punch-hole display that minimises the front bezel, but there are some key differences otherwise. Do you go for the base Galaxy S10, the slightly larger Galaxy S10+, or the trimmed-down (and flatter) Galaxy S10E?

Here's a look at all three phones, along with an initial verdict of which device we think might be best for various buyers. We'll update this comparison once we publish our final reviews of all three handsets.