Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone XS: Which is best?

The Galaxy S9 bucked the multi-camera trend by sticking with one back camera and giving it unique dual-aperture abilities… but the Galaxy S10 goes all-in, keeping that feature while expanding out to a triple-camera setup on the back. That's a lot of camera to shoot with!

Now, the Galaxy S10 has that main 12-megapixel wide-angle lens that can swap between f/1.5 and f/2.4 settings, as well as a 16MP ultra-wide lens at f/2.2 and a 12MP telephoto lens at f/2.4. It's versatility that defines the experience, and the ultra-wide lens is especially fun to play with given the very broad look you're afforded.

Most shots look great, especially from the other two cameras, which both have optical image stabilisation onboard. Night shots aren't as great as those seen with the Pixel 3 and Mate 20 Pro's special modes, but Apple's night shots are similarly just OK.

The iPhone XS opts for a pair of 12MP shooters, with a wide-angle at f/1.8 and telephoto at f/2.4. It's an excellent setup, capable of capturing impressive detail and accurate colours, with the new Smart HDR feature combining multiple successive shots to draw out highlights and shadows. Shots routinely look great.

On the front, the Galaxy S10 has a pretty basic 10MP (f/1.9) selfie-cam, while the iPhone XS has Apple's TrueDepth system (including a 7MP camera), which packs in face-scanning 3D sensors for things like Face ID security and Animoji. It works like a charm most of the time while also taking swell selfies. The S10 also takes fine selfies, but the 2D camera can't provide nearly the same level of security.

We'd give the main camera setup a win for Samsung, but the front-facing camera with Face ID is enough of an advantage for Apple to even out this category.

Verdict: Draw