Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Apple iPhone XS: The weigh-in

Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S line are classic rivals, but when it comes to super-premium, super-expensive phones, you also have to consider Samsung's Galaxy Note.

The latest is the Galaxy Note 10, which comes in multiple flavours for the first time. The standard Note 10 doesn't go quite as high-end, but sees a small price cut as a result, while the top-end Galaxy Note 10+ goes big throughout… seriously big, considering that 6.8in screen.

Apple's iPhone XS is still its mainline smartphone as of this writing, although we are seemingly on the verge of an iPhone 11 announcement in a matter of weeks. But if you're considering spending big money on a high-end handset right now, here's how the battle between the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 10 looks now that we've been hands-on with the Note 10.