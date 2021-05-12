Rumour mill: What to expect from the Apple Watch Series 7

Many people consider seven to be a number of great importance. A lucky digit capable of changing fates and perhaps even altering the course of history. Will that adage prove true for Apple when it finally gets around to launching the Apple Watch Series 7?
Unfortunately, we don't have Mystic Meg on speed dial, so we can't answer that question just yet.
What we can do is fill you in on some of the rumoured new features that will reportedly be heading to the Apple Watch Series 7, along with a few modest requests of our own. After that, we'll leave it to you to decide whether these rumoured new additions would make the Apple Watch Series 7 an essential upgrade or one purely for the Apple diehards.
Power to the people
The Apple Watch Series 6 features an 'all-day' battery lasting up to 18 hours and will hit 80% capacity after just 1.5 hours on charge. Now, fair play to Apple, that's not too shabby, but we think the company can do even better. In fact, it probably needs to do better at this point if it really wants the Apple Watch to fulfil its potential as a truly multi-purpose smartwatch.
As it stands, anybody who uses their Apple Watch around the clock will find the intelligent timepiece doesn't quite go the distance. Sleep tracking was a welcome addition when it launched last year, but actually using the feature makes keeping your Apple Watch full of juice a fine balancing act. With that in mind, we're hoping Apple can find a way to give the Series 7 a new lease on life with a bigger battery and perhaps even improved fast-charging.
Deeper sleep tracking
Speaking of sleep tracking, the current iteration of the feature is fairly rudimentary. After waiting on it to arrive for what felt like an eternity, most of us were just happy to be able to put together a sleep schedule (that we never adhere to) and find out how long we'd actually spent in slumber town.
It's been almost a year since Apple introduced Sleep Tracking, however, and we think it's fair to say there's room for improvement. With the launch of the Series 7 we're hoping for a more robust feature set that'll tell us how long we spent in each stage of sleep, break down our REM cycles, and perhaps offer us tips for improving our bedtime routine. C'mon Apple, dream big!
ID please
Last year, we heard Apple would be bringing Touch ID to the Apple Watch Series 6. That didn't materialise, but could that feature make its way to the Apple Watch Series 7? Maybe. It's a fairly minor gripe, but having to input a four digit code to unlock the Apple Watch isn't exactly the height of accessibility, and given Apple seems keen to incorporate Touch ID into most of its other devices, it feels like the Apple Watch should eventually get in on the action.
Beyond that, we'd love to see Apple bolster support for Face ID. The company recently created a way for iPhone owners to unlock their handset using Face ID when they're wearing a face mask by tapping into the Apple Watch's wrist detection functionality. It'd be great to see the company build on that concept in the future with expanded Face ID support for the Series 7.
Blood glucose monitoring
A fairly recent report from ETNews (via MacRumors) has indicated Apple plans to bring blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch Series 7 using an non-invasive optical sensor. Being able to measure blood glucose levels on the fly would be incredibly useful to those managing conditions like diabetes, but it's also essential Apple nails the technology.
Given Apple currently sells a One Drop Chrome Blood Glucose Monitoring Kit that's compatible with Apple Watches, actually building the functionality into the device seems like the next logical step. According to the report, Apple has already secured the patents it needs to realise the feature, and is focused on "securing reliability and stability prior to commercialisation." If that's true, then it seems like a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' this feature will make its debut. Here's hoping Apple can iron out the kinks in time for a Series 7 launch.
A bold redesign
Apple has taken an 'if it ain't broke' approach to its Apple Watch design over the years, quietly tweaking and refining that rounded rectangle face that's become so iconic. From a marketing and brand awareness standpoint it makes perfect sense. The Apple Watch is instantly recognisable and as a result has acquired more than its fair share of imitators, like the Oppo Watch, but we think it's time for a more comprehensive revamp.
We're not saying Apple should do away with the classic look, but it could offer an alternative design aimed at those seeking a bit more je ne sais quoi. Given the company has shown willing to revisit its more vibrant past with the recent iMac redesign, we'd be delighted if the Series 7 sported a similarly retro-futuristic look that harkens back to the company's roots. Wouldn't that be something?
The Many-faced God
Okay, this one is a total moonshot and we're almost certain it'll never happen, but Apple desperately needs to start supporting third-party faces. We'd be the first to admit that Apple's own Face Gallery boasts a decent spread, but variety is the spice of life and we want to be able to properly customise our beloved Apple Watch. It did cost a pretty penny, after all.
Like we said, we don't expect the company to perform a u-turn after all of these years and suddenly launch a 'Face Store' or allow developers to release their own unique creations, but wouldn't that be a great way to make the Series 7 land with an earth-shattering bang? C'mon Tim, do the right thing. We know you're reading this.