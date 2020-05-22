Random access memories: Pac-Man (1980)

Well, maybe. Pac-Man creator Tōru Iwatani’s anecdote about an inspirational fast-food lunch has become wrapped up in myth… but he’s also said that the character’s design was inspired by the Japanese word for mouth. This was down to the game being an attempt to create some family-friendly entertainment that would attract more women to arcades and thus make them less seedy. Also, he thought women really liked desserts, and so an eating game would appeal. Or something.