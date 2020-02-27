If you’re going to twang your nostalgia glands, you may as well go for the most famous game character of all. This cab gives you an authentic take on a 1980s classic, but at 25% of the original’s size.

The iconic yellow cab’s design remains fully intact; and when you’re immersed in dot-munching, ghost-avoiding antics, your senses and fingers are catered for with a crisp 5in display, a surprisingly decent 3W speaker and a dinky, clicky, responsive four-way joystick.

There’s also a teeny take on a coin mechanism at the front, and a nod to more modern tech round the back with a microUSB port for charging – or running the cab using mains power if you’ve waka-waka-waka’d all day and drained the battery.