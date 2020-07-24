Pocket Spielbergs: the 10 best video editing apps for mobile

No-one wants to see a 30-minute video of your cat being mildly amusing; and even that 60-second comedy classic Drunken Mate Falls Off Chair is too long.

But cut out the boring bits, drop in some transitions and add a soundtrack, and you’ve got social media gold. Possibly.

So, whether you’re a budding Hollywood director armed with a smartphone, or just someone who wants to make an Instagram clip look more Instagrammy, grab some of these editors and get cracking on your masterpiece. After all, you’ve only another 29-and-a-half minutes to chop out!