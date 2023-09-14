Playstation State of Play: how to watch

Not to be deterred by Nintendo Direct airing on 14 September, Sony has also announced it will be hosting its latest Playstation State of Play on the same date. The showcase will air from 2PM PT/5PM ET/10PM GMT, and will unveil what’s coming to our favourite console in the near future.

Play

In a blog post, Sony described how the broadcast will “focus on updates to previously announced games” coming to PlayStation consoles. This will include indie and PS VR2 titles, as well as major upcoming titles from Sony’s third-party partners.

While that description seems pretty direct, we can’t help but hope there’ll be a few curveballs in there too. We’ll likely get a more in-depth look at the forthcoming Playstation Portal console, which will be released on 15 November. We might also get a better look at the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Less likely, but still worthy of a mention, is that Sony will unveil either the PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro. They could go crazy and announce both, but we’re not holding our breath.

14 September is a busy day for gaming as Nintendo Direct will also be streaming online from 7AM PT, 10AM ET and 3PM GMT.

When it comes to Nintendo, there are suggestions we may see a new incarnation of the Joy-Con controllers. We can also expect to see a little more of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but as it was only earlier this month that we got a dedicated deep dive into Mario’s new outing, we don’t expect much on that. Will we see a new Metroid or Donkey Kong title? Stranger things have happened, but news of a Switch 2 would truly break the internet. Sadly though, we don’t see that happening, but here’s hoping we’re wrong.

Playstation State of Play is available to watch on YouTube here.

Jack Needham