Pixel art: the 7 best creative photo editing apps for iOS and Android

Let's face it, the world's a bit bored of seeing the warm fuzz of Instagram's Clarendon filter, even if it is perfect for your #sunset posts.

To really dazzle the eyeballs of your social following you'll need to some next-level photo art apps – and luckily we've gathered the best new ones for iOS and Android here.

Whether you want to turn your snaps into abstract Cubist masterpieces or see them transformed into little oil-based Cézannes, these are the apps to have on your digital easel...