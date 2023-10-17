OnePlus Open launch event: when it is, what to expect and how to watch
OnePlus has confirmed a launch event for 19 October in Mumbai
The upcoming OnePlus Open foldable phone will be launched this week. OnePlus has confirmed a launch event for 19 October in Mumbai. It takes place at 7am PST, 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4 pm CEST and 7.30pm IST and we’ll be in attendance at the event to bring you the latest.
We don’t yet know which countries the new OnePlus Open will launch in. But given the pattern of launches for OnePlus devices in the past, we’re expecting it to come to the US as well as the UK and Europe.
Sister company Oppo already has a foldable phone in the shape of 2022’s Find N2. This has stayed China-only, unlike the more widely available N2 Flip. There will also be a Find N3 launching in China on the same day as the OnePlus launch. This leads us to believe that the Find N3 will again be available for China only. And so that would leave space for the reportedly very similar OnePlus Open rolls out more widely.
The similarity between the OnePlus Open and the Find N3 might not be such a bad thing. We really liked the Find N2 predecessor when we checked it out late last year. Read our Oppo Find N2 hands-on review.
How to watch the OnePlus Open launch
As you’d expect, the OnePlus Open launch will also be livestreamed on the OnePlus YouTube channel. Here’s the video:
As usual OnePlus can’t resist putting loads of the features of the phone out in the while before launch. It has also teased the phone’s alert slider, signalling the return of a classic OnePlus design feature.
Then there are several tweets teasing the cameras, including sample photos, detailing the stackable pixel tech and also the confirmation that the camera’s software has been once again optimized in cahoots with Hassleblad.
Finally, OnePlus has given some early access to excellent YouTuber Mr Mobile, whose pics and access leave little to the imagination about OnePlus Open – we now know most details about the phone and you can read more in our comprehensive OnePlus Open rumor roundup.
OnePlus president Kinder Liu was predictably gushing about the new device in the announcement of the launch event, saying that “OnePlus Open is the dream smartphone, set to break the compromise between display technology, imaging performance, and weight that has become the status quo for existing foldable devices.”
He continued: “Inheriting OnePlus’s signature fast and smooth experience, plus its elegant, lightweight, and slim design, alongside an imperceptible screen crease, unprecedented imaging performance, efficient software, and premium quality, the OnePlus Open will redefine the concept of foldable smartphones by delivering all-round flagship-level experiences that push the limits of current foldable smartphones and take the standard of foldables to the next level.”