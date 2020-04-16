OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Which should you buy?

OnePlus just unveiled its latest handsets, and they're the priciest and most premium editions to date.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both pack a number of enhancements over the previous 7T models, but they're also rather different handsets: one has wireless charging and a 120Hz QHD+ screen, while the other is £200 cheaper. (We'll let you figure that one out.)

Some of the differences are more nuanced than that, however, so if you're on the hunt for a new Android handset right about now, then you'll want to know what you're getting into. Here's how the two OnePlus 8 models compare.