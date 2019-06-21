OnePlus 7 Pro 5G: How good is 5G anyway?

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is one of the first 5G phones. If you've forgotten what the deal is with 5G, refresh your memory and read this.

It's the kind of tech that's so important you’ll see it splashed across buses.

“350Mbps mobile internet for the people, take back control of your 4K streaming”, it’ll read. Something like that anyway.

But can we really trust the promises of 5G? This is a brand new technology that relies on upgraded infrastructure throughout the country. So how is it on “day one”?

EE sent us a OnePlus phone with a 5G SIM. And we’ve been across the country with it to see what it can do.