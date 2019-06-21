OnePlus 7 Pro 5G: How good is 5G anyway?

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is one of the first 5G phones. If you've forgotten what the deal is with 5G, refresh your memory and read this.
It's the kind of tech that's so important you’ll see it splashed across buses.
“350Mbps mobile internet for the people, take back control of your 4K streaming”, it’ll read. Something like that anyway.
But can we really trust the promises of 5G? This is a brand new technology that relies on upgraded infrastructure throughout the country. So how is it on “day one”?
EE sent us a OnePlus phone with a 5G SIM. And we’ve been across the country with it to see what it can do.
Mapping the South
The Stuff budget doesn’t quite stretch to an Uber around the sights, so I tacked 5G testing onto the long journey to a music festival in Donnington.
Test one: the trip into central London from around eight miles away down in South East London.
A £20 Lidl tent, a Poundland groundsheet, a 15 year-old sleeping bag and news reports that anyone sensible had left the festival because it had tuned into a sea of mud. What would complete the picture better than 5G internet?
The very first test was aboard a London Overground train. And the first 5G signal appeared as it approached New Cross Gate, at about 8am. Until then the OnePlus 7 Pro had displayed the familiar pattern of 4G and internet-free blackspots. 5G won’t patch those annoying holes in your work commute yet.
At the first sniff of 5G I fired up the powered-by-Netflix Fast speed tester app to see how quick it was. The result? 3.7Mbps. That’s bad, even for 4G.
To be fair to 5G, the signal was weak and disappeared soon after leaving the station. This wasn’t so much 5G as the suggestion of it, like how you can get a whiff of a Subway or a chicken shop with a bad food standards safety rating from about 300m away.
The best result of that whole stretch into London Bridge was 22Mbps. And that was with a 4G signal.
Central London
But London Bridge is a hub of capital. It must have great 5G, right?
The first signs were not great. A 5G icon popped up on the OnePlus 7 Pro as we approached the train station concourse. But the Fast app read 0kbps. Nada, nothing.
However, after shambling down the stairs with all the grace of a secondary school play’s interpretation of John Merrick, tent and camping chair attacking nearby commuters, we saw the first real 5G-like speeds. The Fast app reached 150Mbps.
That’s faster than my Virgin Media home internet, if not really the sort of speeds people bang on about when you hear them talk about 5G on TV.
One awkward, sweaty and mildly embarrassing trip up the northern line aboard a rush hour commuter-packed train and we were in Kings Cross. It’s another key transport hub, another spot where we should be able to get an early look 5G, before all the normal folk get hold of a 5G phone.
No luck. The OnePlus 7 Pro managed a pretty impressive 110Mbps, but it did so while connected to 4G. It raises the question: should we even be impressed by that earlier 150Mbps result?
I thought schlepping a load of cut-price camping equipment across 300 miles would be the hard bit, not finding good 5G in London. There was no improvement in the walk up the road to the car hire place. And in the Eurocar office? 14Mbps’ worth of 4G. Welcome to the world of 5G, everyone.
Road Trip
The trip up to the hire-car-driving friend’s house in Crouch End saw speeds of up to 70Mbps, all 4G. And there was zilch during the journey up to Donnington. I half-hoped we might get a sniff of it around Milton Keynes. It’s about time something happened there that didn’t take place in a giant concrete arena. But no joy.
You don’t have a chance of 5G working at a festival like the one I went to, Download. Most of the time you’re lucky enough if your texts go through. Even when 5G establishes itself a bit more and frees-up the current 4G bands a bit, issues like festival and new years’ eve coverage won’t be fixed. All capacity is tailored to normal use, and big events need to be (and often are) supported by extra equipment from the networks.
On the way back to the car park a few days later, tent and dignity surprisingly mostly in-tact, we bumped into a lone aerial parked on higher ground. It was a mite taller than a bungalow and looked a bit like a Doctor Who prop, and was likely some form of signal booster.
But, yes, no help with the 5G.
Let’s try that again
The first few days of 5G testing were more-or-less a wash-out. So I got slightly more scientific, downloading EE’s London 5G signal map to work out a “second try” route that should dip through some stronger areas.
The result was a train from Kent House in SE London, through Herne Hill and Brixton, and on to London Victoria. EE’s map made that final area seem pretty saturated.
You can probably guess some of the results. The train journey was, again, a major disappointment. I didn’t expect 5G all the way. EE’s map didn’t suggest that either. But in areas EE claimed had 5G between Brixton and Victoria, the OnePlus 7 Pro showed HSPA, the rung below 4G. Is EE’s 5G map actually where it plans to have infrastructure working somewhere in the mid-term future rather than what works now?
Finally, some 5G
Things got flat-out depressing outside Victoria station. The phone displayed 5G but only managed 67Mbps out by the bus rank, and this was not at rush hour or in the thick of a crowd. It had managed 110Mbps an hour before on 4G, and that was in Penge, which is on no network’s London performance hit list.
But then a walk down the road that connects Victoria and the St James Park area showed other side of 5G. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G finally reached the kind of speed those (fictional) bus adverts promised, at 330Mbps. Finally, speeds you definitely won’t see with a 4G phone.
This sort of pep is actually way beyond what you need for 8K video streaming. It would let you download the entire 100GB of Red Dead Redemption 2 in under an hour.
A few steps from that result we’d spent so long to find, it dropped down to the 230Mbps mark. And across the road? Down to sub-100Mbps. But it was at least proof that real London 5G speeds aren’t just made up by paid-up influencers.
At that point, I was just relieved to be able to forget about 5G for a while and go into the Victoria Curzon to watch a film. Phone switched off: bliss.
5G is neat. There’s loads of potential here. But right now finding areas with speeds worth shouting about is like a neither fun, nor rewarding version of trawling through the streets for a rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go, or digging around in a tub of Ben & Jerry’s for the cookie bits.
5G is the future, no doubt. But we don’t think you need to think about replacing your phone right now just to get on-board. This one can brew for a while longer.