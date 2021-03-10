Nike Training Club vs Apple Fitness+: Which app gives the best workout?

The scent of chlorine and rubber as you enter the gymnasium are now buried in the recesses of our collective memory - but with gyms preparing to reopen, the thought of enduring the dramatic moans of our fellow bench-pressers, remembering spare pants, and mopping up a stranger's sweat all seems somewhat less appealing. Thankfully, apps to help us keep fit without the worry of gym anxiety have come into their own during the ye olde pandemic.

When Apple’s Fitness+ launched (£9.99 a month or £79.99 annually), we couldn’t help notice it looked incredibly similar to Nike's Training Club app, which is now free after subscription fees were waived in light of Covid-19. You get a load of workouts led by Nike's PT ambassadors, the option to start a proper training programme, plus expert tips on training, nutrititon and recovery. Not only is the Nike app free, it's not plagued with ads either, and only very subtle attempts at persuading you to buy any Nike clobber.

Apple's offering blends seamless iOS device integration, plus the new (and brilliant) Time to Walk feature, allowing you to access wonderfully intimate stories from the likes of singer Dolly Parton and NBA star Draymond Green while you're out having a stroll – so sort of like a cross between a podcast and an audiobook.

These are all welcome extras of course, but if Nike is getting us sweaty for free, why would we pay Apple? We've given our exercise mat a good pummeling over the past few weeks to weigh-up Nike Training Club vs Apple Fitness Plus.