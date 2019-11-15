Motorola RAZR vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: the weigh-in

Remember the days when phones didn’t all look the same?

Back then we had to have words to describe the different form factors. There were candybars and clamshells and things with full QWERTYs. Nokia even made one shaped like a taco. These days they’re all just boring black rectangles.

The invention of the folding screen feels both futuristic and a bit like a throwback, because all of a sudden form factor is a thing again.

Samsung and Motorola have taken opposing approaches to the folding phone. But how do they stack up against each other? It’s time for an articulated weigh-in.