Mic check: the best podcast microphones for recording your voice at home

Adam Buxton has one. Peter Crouch has one. Honestly, would you be that surprised if your old man has one too?

Yes, we are truly living in the age of the podcast. From football to fitness to films, no topic is too niche to be discussed at length for legions of listeners. Which means you’re probably sitting on a pod-worthy pitch right now.

Whether you’re ready to broadcast your hot takes to the masses or reckon recording your voice just seems like good fun, you’ll need a good microphone to make it happen. That’s why we’ve tested six of the best podcast mics to see which is the top option for capturing your vocal tones in all their dulcet glory.

Additional words: Rob Ostlere & Tomi Adebeyo