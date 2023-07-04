Meta Threads: what we know so far about the Instagram-linked Twitter rival

A new Twitter rival is coming and it’s from Meta – the owners of Instagram and Facebook.

Thanks to a listing in the Apple App Store, we know the first version of the app will arrive on 6 July. There have been recent leaks of the platform, leading many to conclude that a launch was imminent. Twitter is definitely going through a rough moment, so clearly Meta has decided it needs to get the new app out there as soon as possible.

In the App Store listing, Meta’s blurb says Threads is “Instagram’s text-based conversation app.” It’s clear to us that Meta wants to distance this app from Facebook and, presumably, attract Instagram’s younger demographic.

There are some screenshots (below) and it seems that you’ll be able to keep your Instagram handle while your list of followers will be pre-populated depending on who you follow on Insta. That will immediately make it more compelling than Twitter rivals Bluesky and Mastodon where you basically have to start from scratch.

Despite suggestions that the new platform would be decentralised, there’s no evidence so far this is definitely the case.

Meta describes the app, too – and the similarities to Twitter and Facebook are obvious: “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

How might Instagram Threads work?

Twitter-rival Mastodon looks familiar – expect similar results from Meta’s offering

It seems Instagram Threads is set to take roots in the Twitter-style text posts, but with the decentralised structure of newer platforms such as Mastodon – though as we mentioned above, that last point is unconfirmed.

Similar platforms, such as Mastodon, enable users to set up servers for specific topics, groups, and interests. People can join these servers to view “updates” shared within them, just like the Twitter timeline. Could updates be grouped around topics? Certainly, the Interface from the App Store screenshots looks rather like Twitter for posting tweets.

Threads will surely integrate with Meta’s Messenger/Instagram messaging platform, too. It will also likely tie into Meta’s paid verification program across Facebook and Instagram.

Previously, the platform was called Project 92 within Meta. Social media analyst Matt Navarra was correct that the new platform could be called Threads based on internal documents he’d seen.

LEAKED SCREENSHOTS: This is what Instagram’s upcoming Twitter competitor looks like



And its public name could be Threads, based on internal documents pic.twitter.com/T9YVC2PzFa — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 8, 2023

These screenshots also show per-post controls that are very similar to Twitter’s, with Like, Reply, Repost and Direct Message buttons.

