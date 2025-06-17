Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / If you don’t want your old Samsung account deleted, you need to do this crucial thing

NewsSamsung
News

If you don’t want your old Samsung account deleted, you need to do this crucial thing

Samsung is going on an account deleting spree for inactive accounts – here's what you need to do if you want to keep access

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge quick settings

Do you have a Samsung account you haven’t touched since ditching your Galaxy smartphone for another of the latest phones? Well, if that account’s been gathering dust for over two years, your account might be deleted.

Starting on 31 July, Samsung’s going to start swinging the axe on any account that’s been inactive for 24 months. That’s means permanent deletion of your account and data. That includes all your Cloud backups, Galaxy Store purchases, Wallet cards, and the location data your Find My Samsung app might’ve once relied on.

If this sounds like your account’s at risk, the fix is laughably simple. Just log in. Seriously, that’s it. One quick sign-in before the end of July 2025 and you’re safe. You don’t have to go through a CAPTCHA labyrinth, or any two-factor code texts to a number you’ve long since abandoned. Samsung just wants to know you’re still out there.

Samsung isn’t the first to pull this stunt. Google did the same thing back in 2023, and Microsoft’s been on the deletion bandwagon too. Even X, formerly Twitter, has its own inactive account policy. So this isn’t Samsung being especially ruthless – it’s just the latest club on the clean-up crusade. But if there’s even a sliver of a chance you’ll want access to your old Samsung data again, now’s the time to act.

Samsung’s account deletion policy kicks in on 31 July. You should’ve already received an email warning if your account is affected. And remember, if you want to keep access to your account, all you need to do is log in.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home