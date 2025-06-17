If you don’t want your old Samsung account deleted, you need to do this crucial thing

Do you have a Samsung account you haven’t touched since ditching your Galaxy smartphone for another of the latest phones? Well, if that account’s been gathering dust for over two years, your account might be deleted.

Starting on 31 July, Samsung’s going to start swinging the axe on any account that’s been inactive for 24 months. That’s means permanent deletion of your account and data. That includes all your Cloud backups, Galaxy Store purchases, Wallet cards, and the location data your Find My Samsung app might’ve once relied on.

If this sounds like your account’s at risk, the fix is laughably simple. Just log in. Seriously, that’s it. One quick sign-in before the end of July 2025 and you’re safe. You don’t have to go through a CAPTCHA labyrinth, or any two-factor code texts to a number you’ve long since abandoned. Samsung just wants to know you’re still out there.

Samsung isn’t the first to pull this stunt. Google did the same thing back in 2023, and Microsoft’s been on the deletion bandwagon too. Even X, formerly Twitter, has its own inactive account policy. So this isn’t Samsung being especially ruthless – it’s just the latest club on the clean-up crusade. But if there’s even a sliver of a chance you’ll want access to your old Samsung data again, now’s the time to act.

Samsung’s account deletion policy kicks in on 31 July. You should’ve already received an email warning if your account is affected. And remember, if you want to keep access to your account, all you need to do is log in.