LG G6 vs Google Pixel: Which is best?

There's a fair bit to like about the Google Pixel, the first smartphone designed in-house by the company behind Android.

It was the packing Android 7.0 Nougat and the Google Assistant from day one, so it certainly act like a high-end handset, plus it has an amazing main camera.

Unfortunately, when put against the top of the top-tier Android competition, the Pixel falls short in some key ways – much like last year's LG G5 did. Although a rather capable and intriguing phone on its own, the G5's focus on modular accessories ultimately didn't attract a lot of attention from flagship buyers.

Luckily, LG is well back on track with the G6, an appealing slab of top-end tech with a focus on a stunning, extra-tall screen with minimal bezel. We came away impressed, as our full review explains, and think it's the company's best phone to date.

The G6 overcame the ghost of last year's G5, but can it also outrank the Google Pixel? Here's how it all shakes out.